Anne Shirley Pitcher

Anne Shirley Pitcher (Annie), 79 passed away on March 26, 2019, peacefully at Candlewood Valley Nursing Home in New Milford, CT. She was born to Allen and Anne (Hudson) Murdock in Danbury, CT on September 29, 1939. She was the sister of Richard of Florida. She then went on to marry Richard Pitcher and went on to care for her 4 children, Edward, Lisa (Borner), David and Paul. She worked several jobs, Kimberly Clark, New Milford Nursing Home and Candlewood Valley Nursing home. She moved to New Preston, CT where she became a single parent and took whatever jobs, to provide for her family. She moved to Falls Village with her son Edward and worked at Stop and Shop in Litchfield, CT. Later she moved in with her daughter and her family in Wingdale, NY. She loved country music and has been to many concerts and NASCAR races. Besides her children, she leaves behind grandchildren Samuel, Zachary, Elizabeth, Jamie Lynn, AnnMarie, Jessica, Devin, Aaron, Chad, Colby, Emily, and Cindy. She was predeceased by grandson, Paul Jr. She also was a great-grandmother to Cameron, Colton and baby girl on the way. She will be greatly missed by many. Services are private. Arrangements were entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home. Published in News Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary