Anne Silk Baccari

Anne Silk Baccari of Newtown, formerly of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Newtown Rehabilitation. Anne was born October 7, 1928 in Norwalk to the late Thomas J. and Ann Kery Silk. She was the beloved wife of Chester Baccari who passed away in 2016.

Anne was a happy homemaker who was active in her community volunteering at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield and at Danbury Hospital. In her younger years, Anne enjoyed bowling and was quite skilled in sewing, knitting and quilting. Anne will be remembered for her big smile, the love she gave to others and being loved in return by all who met her.

Anne will be sadly missed by her children: Thomas "TJ" Baccari and his wife Kathy, Lynn Brush and her husband Ben, Sandy Strohm and her husband Bob, and Carol Baccari; her grandchildren: Jenny Brush, Stephanie Brush and Jessica Fischer and her husband Jon; and many nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her siblings: Madeline Fiore, Brian Silk and Thomas Silk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday, April 30th at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., Brookfield with burial to follow in St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury. Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on Monday, April 29th at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Rd., Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Anne's memory to the online at act.alz.org or through their Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary