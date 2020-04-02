|
Annette J. Moreno
Annette Moreno succumbed to cancer on April 1, 2020 after a decades-long war with the terrible disease. In Annette's case, we call it a war because of the duration and final outcome, but make no mistake, Annette won more battles with this disease than she lost. Through shear tyranny of will Annette confounded the expectations of her doctors for decades and fought hard to give us all so many more precious years with her.
After graduating Bethel High School in 1977, and attending St. Michael's College in Vermont, Annette returned to her hometown of Bethel, CT to start her first job as a staff accountant at Duracell. Her keen intellect and unmatched work ethic drove a meteoric rise through the ranks at Duracell. Her career brought her around the world, during which time her love of travel was born. Annette took every opportunity to turn a business trip into a cultural experience and immersed herself in the cultures of so many countries in Central and South America and Asia, even living in Hong Kong for a brief period and being one of the first Duracell employees to travel to China in 1995, just as the Chinese market and culture was opening up to the west.
Although Annette could have continued to have a very successful career in corporate America, she often said "It's not about the money. It's about finding something you love and people you love doing it with." Annette found exactly that in 1996 when she left Duracell and transitioned into the family business, JM Products, giving her an opportunity to work with her brother, Jack Jr., father Jack, and longtime partner, Ian. Her work with her family provided her great comfort and happiness even during the most difficult times with her disease.
Annette loved her community and had a deep pride in her Portuguese heritage, which lead to her involvement with the Portuguese Cultural Center in Danbury. She was extremely active with the Sons of Portugal Band, of which her brothers, Dan, Anthony, and Jack, and niece Rachel, and nephew Robert were all members at various times. She was also instrumental in starting the Ballroom Dancing night at the Portuguese Cultural Center as well as helping to produce several plays and other fundraisers.
Above all else, Annette's true passion in life was her family and she was truly the glue that held the Moreno family together. As the 2nd youngest of 9 brothers, sisters, and step-brothers, Annette often acted as a matriarch in arranging regular family reunions to help ensure no one in the family ever lost site of what was truly important. And now that she is gone, her love of photography has left us with another gift as she gave us so many pictures of our family gatherings that we will always cherish.
Annette is survived by her long-time partner, Ian Glen, Ian's children, Shannon and Keith, who she thought of as her own, her father, Jack Sr., brother Dan and his wife Lore, brother Anthony and his wife Debbie, sister Diana, brother Jack Jr. and his wife Debbie, sister Joan, step-brother Mike Losito and his wife Norma, step-brother Tommy, and step-brother David and his wife Joyce, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews who all loved her very much. And we cannot ignore Teddy, Annette's beloved dog who is one in a line of many animals Annette loved throughout her life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the families request, public services will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to offer condolences please visit www.greenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annettes memory can be made to DAWS (The Danbury Animal Rescue Society). A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT. Their outstanding care for Annette was something Annette's family will always remember.
Published in News Times on Apr. 3, 2020