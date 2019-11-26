|
AnnMarie Corso
AnnMarie (Malichio) Corso passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was born on October 9, 1961in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Frank and Arlene Malichio, who moved their family to Bethel, CT in 1974. Ann Marie leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Gregory (Styme) Corso, her step-daughter, Sarah Corso and her partner, Katie Day. Ann Marie will be dearly missed by her siblings; Paula St. Amand (Ron), Laura Campanelli, Christine Kijek (Ed), Fran Mendonca, Anthony Malichio and Mary Ann Mitchell (Bob). In addition, to her 28 nieces and nephews and 31 greats, she will always be in the hearts of her Aunts Cathy and Nina and Uncle Anthony, as well as her Mother-In-Law, Betti Corso, and the entire Corso family. Two of Ann Marie's closest and oldest friends, Terri Hamilton and Karen Ledan, will forever miss her, and will never forget all the good times they shared.
Ann Marie, or Ammie as she was known by her family and close friends, was always happiest spending time with her honey, Styme, whom she loved more than anything. Together, they enjoyed going to IMSA races in their motorhome and camping anywhere, as long as they were together. Ammie loved the ocean and always had a huge smile on her face when she was at a concert, and she could play the air guitar like no other. She will be remembered for having her own dance style, which will always be a great memory for her family, and I'm sure they will salute her whenever they are on the dance floor in the years to come.
Ann Marie was a 1979 graduate of Bethel High School, and at 4'11", was on the basketball team, she was a huge fan of the UConn Women's basketball team.
Ann Marie last worked at Cardiology Associates in Danbury and in addition to the great friends she had there, she loved the patients and would enjoy their company and helping them however she could. A few of the patients called her during her illness, it really put a smile on her face. Ann Marie was very humble and had a heart as big as the whole outdoors. She was an angel to all that knew her, always lending a hand to help someone out and had a soft spot for the underdog and the less fortunate. Ammie was sure to see someone she knew, wherever she was and made friends everywhere she went. "A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you"~ that was our Ammie!
AnnMarie's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 4 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019