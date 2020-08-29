Anthony B. RigogliosoAnthony (Tony) Bernardo Angelo Rigoglioso, 85, of Brookfield, passed away at Danbury Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020 after a valiant fight against leukemia. Born March 26, 1935, he was the son of Luciano and Lucia, immigrants from Corleone, Sicily.Anthony was born and raised in the Bronx. He enrolled in New York University—the first in his family to attend college—and joined the Army ROTC. Upon graduation he became an electrical engineer. He had three children with his first wife Marie, who died at age 38.Anthony fell in love again and married his second wife, Rosemarie, who had four children of her own. The family moved to Brookfield, where he and his beloved wife have lived since 1973. The two recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.In addition to his career as an electrical engineer, Anthony ran an electrical contracting company. He earned a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut and Master's in Electrical Engineering from NYU.Anthony was an avid ballroom dancer. Though he and Rosemarie never formally competed, the couple would often be seen wowing audiences on the dancefloor with their flawless routines. After they raised their seven children, they traveled extensively and enjoyed going on cruises.Anthony is survived by his devoted wife, Rosemarie, of Brookfield, children Mark Paniccia (wife Karen) of Midlothian, VA, Greg Paniccia of San Diego, CA, Marguerite Rigoglioso of Lanesborough, MA, Glen Paniccia of San Diego, CA, Mark Rigoglioso (wife Judy) of New Fairfield, CT, Chris Paniccia of Brookfield, CT, Raymond Rigoglioso (husband Robert Birch) of Philmont, NY, grandchildren Paul Paniccia of Fairhaven, MS, and Hannah Rigoglioso, John Rigoglioso, and Luke Rigoglioso of New Fairfield, CT, and sister Rose of North Salem, NY.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Anthony's life will take place at a future date. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Joseph's Church, 163 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804.