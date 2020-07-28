Anthony J. Molella
June 23, 2000 - July 24, 2020Anthony J. Molella, 20, a resident of New Milford, CT, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.
Born on June 23, 2000 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Gregory Molella of New Milford, CT and Kelly Ward of Watertown, CT. He is also survived by a sister, Sara Molella of New Milford, CT and several aunts and uncles.
Anthony attended New Milford High School and played on the New Milford Middle School Basketball Team. He enjoyed fishing, atvs and dirt bikes. Anthony was a former Sales Associate at Walmart in New Milford, CT.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road, New Milford, CT. Burial will be private. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com