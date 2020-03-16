The News-Times Obituaries
1969 - 2020
Anthony Lombardi Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. Lombardi, Jr.
Anthony John (AJ) Lombardi, Jr, age 50 of Bethel, CT died unexpectedly at Danbury Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the husband of Tracy (Kroha) Lombardi.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org.
To leave an online condolence and read the full obituary, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 17, 2020
