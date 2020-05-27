Anthony F. 'Tony' Manion
Anthony F. 'Tony' Manion, 89, of Anna Maria, FL and formerly of Bethel, CT, died May 21, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. Tony, the son of the late Anthony Manion, Sr. and Mary (Halpin) Manion was born March 2, 1931 in Danbury CT. He lived and grew up in Bethel, graduating from Bethel High School in 1948. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge in 1953, he enrolled in the University of Bridgeport and was employed for several years by Dursi Motors in Danbury. On June 28, 1958 he married Mary A. Stannard of Winsted, CT and they settled on Milwaukee Avenue in Bethel in 1960. He was in sales most of his life, first with car dealerships and later he was employed by Read's Department Store and then at Macy's in the Men's department. He retired from there in 1994. Tony was a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Pavia Council at St. Mary's Church, Bethel. His grandfather, John Halpin, was a member of the building committee of the old St. Mary's Church on Greenwood Avenue and Tony was a member of the building committee for the St. Mary's Church on Rt. 302. He was also a church usher for many years. In 2012 having lived in Bethel for his entire life, he and his wife Mary moved to Anna Maria, FL where he was a parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Holmes Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; son, Anthony F. (Svetlana) Manion, III of Moscow, Russia; grandchildren, Angela Margaret, Anthony, IV (Tosha) and Taicia (Taya) all of Moscow; cousins, Cynthia Halpin Istvan of Trumbull, CT, Mary Ellen Sanford of Redding Ridge, CT and Richard Smith of Weston, CT. Memorial Mass will be at St Mary's Church in Bethel at a later date followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery in Bethel at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 27, 2020.