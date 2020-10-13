Anthony Michael Fiore

June 29, 1963 - August 10, 2020. Anthony Michael Fiore, 57 of Danbury, CT passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020. Anthony was born on June 29, 1963 in Danbury, CT.

Anthony is survived by his siblings, Lori Gall and her husband Frank of York, PA, Angela Keane and her husband Robert of Bethel, CT, Joseph Fiore and his wife Tina of New Milford, CT and Suzette Fiore of New Haven, CT. He is also survived by his niece Crystal Comstock of Branford, CT, and nephews Coty Gall of Dover, PA and Charles Comstock of New Haven, CT and other family and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his mother Verna King and his father Natale Fiore.

Anthony enjoyed Nascar, the New York Giants and camping.

In lieu of services, donations can be made to the Friends of the Danbury Library.



