Anthony R. Squillante
NEW MILFORD – Anthony R. Squillante, 74, passed away at Danbury Hospital on February 14, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was married to Christine Truskolaski for almost 52 years.
Anthony was born in Queens, New York on July 21, 1945, son to the late Anthony N. and Freida (Valente) Squillante. Anthony has lived in this area since 1970, he earned his Master's degree and was an Optical Engineer. He worked in the same role for various defense contractors before retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Danbury Men's Club. Anthony will be mostly remembered for his love of spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren as they brought him great joy.
Anthony is survived by his wife Christine; his children, Christopher M. Squillante and his wife Elizabeth of Fairfield County, Lisa (Squillante) Albornoz and her husband Numa of Orange County, New York, his sister; Florence and Joseph Vespo of Florida, five grandchildren; Katherine and Caroline Squillante, Nicolas, Avelina and Anastasia Albornoz.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road in New Milford. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street New Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the or to a to show kindness to someone.
Published in News Times on Feb. 18, 2020