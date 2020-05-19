Anthony Zona
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Zona
Anthony "Tony" Zona (Apr. 6, 1947 - May 18, 2020), age 73 of Danbury, passed away quietly at Bethel Health Care being able to spend his final time with his beloved fiancée, Marie E. McCormack.
Tony proudly served his Country honorably as a US Marine. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles and was knowledgeable about the artists music and era.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury, with a Prayer Service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask.
We are most grateful to the doctors and nurses who took such loving care of Tony during his illness at Danbury Hospital's Ninth Floor and the Bethel Health Care Center. Their loving care enabled Anthony "Tony" to die with grace and dignity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved