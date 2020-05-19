Anthony "Tony" Zona

Anthony "Tony" Zona (Apr. 6, 1947 - May 18, 2020), age 73 of Danbury, passed away quietly at Bethel Health Care being able to spend his final time with his beloved fiancée, Marie E. McCormack.

Tony proudly served his Country honorably as a US Marine. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Beatles and was knowledgeable about the artists music and era.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury, with a Prayer Service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask.

We are most grateful to the doctors and nurses who took such loving care of Tony during his illness at Danbury Hospital's Ninth Floor and the Bethel Health Care Center. Their loving care enabled Anthony "Tony" to die with grace and dignity.



