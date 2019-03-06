Antoinette La Clair

Antoinette Marie La Clair, 61, passed away on March 3, 2019 at her home in Danbury, Connecticut. Antoinette, who was known as Toni to her friends and family, was currently the business manager at The LVA School. She was loved and respected by her students and colleagues as well as every person she worked with in her years as a bookseller both at Barnes & Noble and Borders Book stores. Toni had many close friends in her home town of Center Moriches, New York. She graduated in 1976 from Center Moriches High School and continued on to Sullivan Community College in upstate New York graduating with an Associate degree in secretarial sciences. Toni was an avid reader and a lover of teaching. She enjoyed blasting Aerosmith or any Rock and Roll and passed that enjoyment on to her children. She was a devoted wife of 39 years to her soul mate, Jim, and a beloved mother to her four children. She took joy in all the simple things in life such as making her grandsons pancakes or earning the loyalty of her favorite animals, Gerri, Toby and D.B. Toni had a kind and loving heart and an amazing sense of humor. She was immensely loved by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Toni was predeceased by her son, Gilbert. She is survived by her husband James of Danbury, Connecticut. She is also survived by her children, Thomas La Clair and his wife Nina, Marie La Clair of Danbury; Patricia Person and her husband Ryan of Center Moriches, New York. Toni is also survived by her three grandsons, Thomas and Jackson La Clair, and Ryan Person Jr. who affectionately referred to her as Meema. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main street, Danbury Connecticut, where a remembrance service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by internment at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The LVA School, 248 Main Street, Danbury, Connecticut (www.LVASchool.org ), to offer condolences online or to sign a book of remembrance please visit greenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary