Antoinette (Toni) Pinkos
Antoinette (Toni) Pinkos
Antoinette (Toni) Pinkos, 89 of Bethel, CT passed away on November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Angelo Romeo.
Toni (Tee Tee) was predeceased by her loving husband, Joe (Pinky) Pinkos. She leaves behind her daughter, Diane (Paul) Abrams, her son, Joe (Cheryl) Pinkos, her grandson, Paul Jr., and his wife Hillary along with her two beloved great-grandchildren Kyle and Emily. Toni also leaves behind her two other grandsons, Dr. Bradford Pinkos, and Tyler (Lindsay) Pinkos.
Tee Tee had the most loving family of which she was so grateful for; "MeMa and PaPa's" gang include Paul (Sharon) Palanzo, Dr. Mary (Richard) Cronin, Donna Moran, Dominic (Regina) Palanzo, Roger Palanzo, Roger (Carol) Palanzo Jr. and many great-nieces and nephews. Toni was predeceased by her sister, Michey Palanzo, brothers Victor, Tony, and Frank Romeo, and numerous in-laws. She also leaves behind many special family and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service for Toni.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Toni's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
