Nita Russo

RUSSO, Antoinette (nee Nunziata), passed away peacefully Sunday March 10, 2019 at Danbury Hospital at the age of 100. Nita, as she was known, was born February 23, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY. Her family moved to Westbury, NY in 1925 where she resided until 2016. She then moved to Danbury, CT.

Nita graduated from Westbury High school in 1937 and went on to secretarial school. In 1943 she married the love of her life, Michel and they lived in love for 66 years until Michel passed away in 2009. The beloved mother of Michel B. and his wife Josephine (Danbury, CT), and Thomas P. and his wife Cathy (Bethesda, MD). Cherished grandmother of Danielle Johnson, Rebecca Brown (Lee), Alessandra Russo, and Michel P. Russo. Adoring great grandmother of Christian (CJ) Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Madison Johnson, Gabriella (Ella) Brown, Jada Brown, and Zaria Brown. Dearest sister of Elizabeth (Nunziata) Kahl, the late Genevieve Veterito, and the late Gloria Di Rubba. Nita is also survived by numerous loving nephews and nieces.

Nita was a domestic engineer and homemaker for 75 years. She loved to travel, dance and cook. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and was an avid reader. Even until her death she read a book a week and two newspapers cover to cover every day. Nita's greatest joy was being with friends and family. Especially grand kids and great grand kids.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury. Interment following at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to: Dup15 Alliance, PO Box 1669, Highland Park, IL, 60035. Published in News Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary