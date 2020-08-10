1/
Antoinette Thayer
Danbury – Antoinette (Muscara) Thayer, age 79, of Danbury, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hancock Hall. She was the widow of Barry Thayer.
Mrs. Thayer was born April 16, 1941 in Springfield, MA, daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Anop) Muscara. She retired in 2005 after working as a music teacher with the Danbury School System for many years and was a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. She was a member of the St. Gregory's Swedish Weaving Group, member and former secretary of the St. Gregory's Womens Group, member and past president of the Brookfield BPW Group, had a passion for music and singing and was an avid New York Yankees and Star Trek fan.
Mrs. Thayer is survived by her daughters: Debra Morris of Danbury, Lisa Stalker and her husband Roger of Danbury and Ali Alaimo and her husband Patrick of Verbank, NY and seven grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Burial was in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Contributions in Mrs. Thayer's memory may be made to Hancock Hall, 31 Staples St., Danbury, CT 06810.

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
