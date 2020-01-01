The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Antonia Karagianes


1957 - 2020
Antonia Karagianes Obituary
Antonia Karagianes
On Monday, December 30, 2019, Antonia Nicolette Karagianes, known as "Toni", loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 83.
Toni was born in Stamford, CT. In 1957, she married Donald Karagianes where they settled in Danbury, CT. There, they raised a daughter, Deborah and two sons, Donald, Jr. and Jeffrey.
Toni enjoyed making crafts, baking and working at the local Marshall's Department Store where she made many friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her mother Florence Mareno and father Frank Mareno. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lange and her son's Donald II and Jeffrey Karagianes. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly, Kaitlin, Donald III, Rachel, Matthew and Justin, along with three great-grandchildren.
A Wake will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 2, 2020
