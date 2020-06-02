Antonio D RodriguesAntonio D Rodrigues, a resident of Danbury for 52 years died at age of 78 on May 29, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.Antonio was born on April 29, 1943 in Cunha Baixa, Mangualde in Portugal to Hipolito and Aida Rodrigues.Antonio married Deolinda Jesus Henriques in September 23, 1967 at Church in Cunha Baixa, Mangualde in Portugal. They came to The United States on April 28, 1968, and had 1 child Victor Carlos Rodrigues, 3 months later.He started off as a carpenter in Portugal and continued as a Master carpenter here in the US. Besides spending time with family, Antonio had a passion for gardening and lived for his 2 grandchildren, Ryan and Liliana.Antonio leaves behind his wife Deolinda Rodrigues, their son Victor and his wife Anabella and their 2 children Ryan and Liliana.He is also survived by his sister, Maria Conceicao Rodrigues, her daughter Connie Amaral Rodrigues, and her daughter Tatiana Amaral, his nephew Luis C Rodrigues, his wife Kim and their children Luis A, William and Olivia. He also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Antonio is predeceased by his parents and his sister Maria Jesus Rodrigues.A graveside burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT. A special note of thanks to Danbury Hospital, the care and service provided was greatly appreciated.