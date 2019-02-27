Antonio R. Simoes

Antonio R. Simoes, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was 84 years old.

Born in Carregal do Sal, Portugal, he came to the United States in 1957 to make a better life for his family.

Antonio will be remembered for his dedication to his family and hard work. He was an avid wine maker and he loved having friends over to partake in the fruits of his labors.

Antonio was predeceased by his loving wife, Alda Simoes; his daughter, Elizabeth Simoes Young; and his son-in-law, Michael B. Ambrose.

He is survived by his loving children: Anna Simoes Barton and her husband, Terry; Isabel Simoes Ambrose; Antonio Simoes; and John Paul Simoes and his wife, Dalia. His grandchildren: Jeremy, Cierra, Danielle, Max, Jonathan, Ava and Joshua.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 on Friday, March, 1, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury, with the Rev. Jose Martins, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.

Contributions in Antonio's memory may be made to the , 33 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854 or to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (D.A.W.S.), 147 Grassy Plain St., Bethel, CT 06801

For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary