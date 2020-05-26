Ardith Castruccio
May 6, 1935 May 26, 2015 You laid down your burdens in life long ago, But your achievements still shine in this world, The family you created lives on and grows, The lessons you taught guide us still, And we pass them on to our children to prosper. As we remember your 5th anniversary in heaven, We reminisce, laugh and sometimes even cry a little. You live on in our memories, Mom. Until we meet again in Heaven. Love Always Your loving husband and Family



Published in The News-Times on May 26, 2020.
