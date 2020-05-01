Arlene Louise Bartram

Arlene Louise (Mockovak) Bartram, 93, of Bethel passed away peacefully at Hancock Hall, Danbury, CT April 15, 2020. Arlene was born in Danbury on February 18, 1927 to the late Paul and Charlotte (Lipfert) Mockovak of Danbury.

Arlene attended Danbury Public Schools, and was a graduate of Danbury High school, class of 1944. She worked in three of the more popular stores of the day: Genungs, Kresges, and McCrorys, then worked at the Mallory Hat Co. as an office worker from 1944 to 1949. She met her future husband Albert H. Bartram of Bethel at Mallorys and they were married on October 12, 1947. She also worked for 10 years as a cafeteria worker and manager in the Bethel public schools.

Arlene enjoyed time spent with her family the most, and also enjoyed seasonal trips to Vermont and upstate New York. She enjoyed playing the piano, swimming, baking, cooking and knitting, and her many dog and cat friends through the years.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband Albert, brother Robert, and daughter in law Marilyn. She leaves behind three children: David, Paul, Sandra (Ken) Bardelli, all of Bethel, two grandchildren: Jessica Bardelli, of Bethel, and Ken (Liz) Bardelli, Jr of Fairfield, CT, a brother Paul (Audra) Mockovak of Juno Beach, FL., cousins Ellen Mockovak of Danbury, and William Mockovak of Virginia, step-grandchildren: Ed, Jim, Mary and Michael, and several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

Arlenes' family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire staff of Hancock Hall for their excellent care, kindness and dedication given to our mother.

Services were private, with Cornell Memorial Home in charge of arrangements.

Donations in Arlenes' memory may be made to The Bethel United Methodist Church Music Fund, 141 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT or the Hancock Hall Recreation Dept., 31 Staples Street, Danbury, CT.



