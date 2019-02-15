Arlene G. Loshin

Loshin, Arlene G., 84, died February 9, 2019 at her home in Boynton Beach, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Loshin was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 17, 1934, the daughter of the late George and Edith Green. She graduated from James Madison High School and then went to the University of Connecticut where she met her future husband, Murray. They were married on March 22, 1954. She received her Master's degree from Western Connecticut State University. Mrs. Loshin taught for a few years at Green Chimney's School in Brewster, NY. She then taught in the Danbury Public Schools at King Street Elementary School and at Stadley Rough Elementary School. Her career lasted forty years. She influenced hundreds of students as well as supervising numerous student teachers. With her colleague, Benjamin DaSilva, she co-authored a text book entitled, "The Afro-American in United States History". Mrs. Loshin was a founding member of National Council of Jewish Women in Danbury. She was active in teachers' organizations and in civil rights. She was a longtime member of he United Jewish Center. Her interests included travel, literature, ballet, and opera. She is survived by her husband, Murray of Boynton Beach, FL, her daughter, Donna of Poughkeepsie, NY, her sister Paula (Lewis) Beckenstein of Danbury, CT, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held on February 12, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. Contributions in her memory may be sent to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620. Published in News Times on Feb. 15, 2019