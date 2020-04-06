The News-Times Obituaries
Arline Watson Obituary
Arline Watson
Bethel – Arline Watson, age 100, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Arline was an avid baker and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing bingo.
Arline was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish in Bethel, CT. Arline is survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as her sister-in-law Ann Hufnagel of Pleasant Valley, NY and good friends Arlene F. and Chris L.
Arline was predeceased by her husband Jack, and her siblings Andrew, John, Joseph, Dolores and Alice.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Published in News Times on Apr. 7, 2020
