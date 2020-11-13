Armand Anthony Giglio

Armand Anthony Giglio, 91, of Brewster, NY, passed into God's heavenly Kingdom on November 10 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 15, 1929. He graduated from James Madison High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. in 1951. He served as an officer in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. His career as an architect started at a small architectural firm in Mount Kisco, NY until he founded Descon Woodworking Company in Ossining, NY where he was in business for over 40 years.

Armand was a man of many interests and talents. He loved travel, where he was able to utilize his many languages. He raced and collected Italian cars, loved the arts and most importantly, spending time with his wife, Shirley, family and numerous friends. He was very active in the American Lancia Club and served as its President for a number of years.

Armand is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley and their 4 children: daughter Lisa G. Ariano, and her husband John Ariano; their son Jonathan Ariano and his wife Meredith Ariano; son Michael Giglio and his wife Carol Giglio; daughter Melissa G. Bowers and her husband, Daniel Bowers; son Christopher J. Giglio and his wife Madeline Giglio and their son Michael Steven. Son Douglas Giglio and his wife Kristie Giglio and their daughter Eva and son Christopher. Daughter Carla G. Haugan and her husband Mark Haugan and Daughter Nina G. DiNardo and her husband Paul DiNardo; Daughter Pamela A. Badoud and her son Digger. Son, Anthony Dinardo and his wife Meghan DiNardo and their son Grayson. Daughter Annemarie Blanchette and her husband James Blanchette, and their son Jameson and daughter Penelope.

He is also survived by his nephew Stephen J. Digilio and his son Patrick, niece Victoria Digilio sister-in-law Jane Utterback and numerous nieces, nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Michele and Costintina Giglio, sister, Rita Digilio grandson-in-law, Benjamin Badoud and granddaughter Elena Ariano.

A communion service will take place Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Brewster, NY, at 12:00 pm followed by the interment in St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice of Fairfield County and The Purdue Foundation (in honor of Elena Ariano).

