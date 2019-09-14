The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
United Jewish Center
141 Deer Hill Avenue
Danbury, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
United Jewish Center
141 Deer Hill Avenue
Danbury, CT
Arnold Rosenberg
Arnold Rosenberg, 77, of New Fairfield, husband of Carol (Kowatch) Rosenberg, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Danbury Hospital, Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 17. 2019 at 1 p.m. in the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury with Rabbi Stefan Tiwy and Cantor Penny Kessler officiating. Burial will follow in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, 124 Gray's Bridge Rd., Brookfield, CT. The family will receive friends at the United Jewish Center, Danbury on Tuesday commencing at 12 noon. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019
