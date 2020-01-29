|
Arthur B. Tozzi
Arthur Brown Tozzi, 78, of Wilson, NC, died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his children and loved ones.
Funeral, Saturday, 2:00 p.m., Wilson Memorial Service, followed by a time of visiting and sharing.
He wanted it known that he went on to an even better place a happy man. The "Dancin' Bear" was an amazing gentleman and highly decorated Marine. He served faithfully in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years. An accomplished fighter pilot, he flew the F-4 Phantom in over four hundred missions during the Vietnam War. After retiring as a Major, he went on to enjoy a successful second career with a major defense contractor.
He grew up on Three Tree Farms in Brookfield in the 40's and 50's and always cherished his time in the area and the lifelong friends he made. He enjoyed playing golf, was a captivating storyteller, and loved the open road on his motorcycle. He loved his family, his friends, his country, the United States Marine Corps, and his Marine brothers. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his daughters, Gina Fernandez (Tim) of Wilson, NC; Samantha Lemonds (Geoff) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jack and Selah Fernandez and Hugh, Blythe, and Eleanor Lemonds; brother, Howard Stoodley of Arlington, VA; and sister, Amy Tozzi of McClean, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Elizabeth Tozzi, and brother, Gus Tozzi.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in News Times on Jan. 30, 2020