The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Tozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur B. Tozzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur B. Tozzi Obituary
Arthur B. Tozzi
Arthur Brown Tozzi, 78, of Wilson, NC, died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his children and loved ones.
Funeral, Saturday, 2:00 p.m., Wilson Memorial Service, followed by a time of visiting and sharing.
He wanted it known that he went on to an even better place a happy man. The "Dancin' Bear" was an amazing gentleman and highly decorated Marine. He served faithfully in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years. An accomplished fighter pilot, he flew the F-4 Phantom in over four hundred missions during the Vietnam War. After retiring as a Major, he went on to enjoy a successful second career with a major defense contractor.
He grew up on Three Tree Farms in Brookfield in the 40's and 50's and always cherished his time in the area and the lifelong friends he made. He enjoyed playing golf, was a captivating storyteller, and loved the open road on his motorcycle. He loved his family, his friends, his country, the United States Marine Corps, and his Marine brothers. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his daughters, Gina Fernandez (Tim) of Wilson, NC; Samantha Lemonds (Geoff) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jack and Selah Fernandez and Hugh, Blythe, and Eleanor Lemonds; brother, Howard Stoodley of Arlington, VA; and sister, Amy Tozzi of McClean, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Elizabeth Tozzi, and brother, Gus Tozzi.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr., N. Wilson, NC, 252-237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in News Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -