Arthur Joseph Cordio
Arthur Joseph Cordio, 78, of New Fairfield, died peacefully surrounded by friends and family, on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Arthur was born in Danbury on March 29, 1941, son of the late Joseph and Esther (Bishop) Cordio. A lifelong Danbury area resident Arthur attended St. Joseph's school. As a kid, he worked at the Danbury Fair Grounds as well as alongside his father, a mason. He went on to work as a plumber/pipefitter for Union 777, before going into business for himself, as Cordio Plumbing & Heating which he owned and operated for many years until he retired in 2011.
Arthur enjoyed nature and the great outdoors. He loved animals and for most of his life had a faithful canine companion by his side. Arthur was an avid gardener, who loved to cook and spend time with friends, and family. Described as a "character" by most, he always had a joke to tell or a story to share. Forever young at heart, he was the favorite uncle to most of his nieces and nephews, and adored by his grandchildren who brought him a great amount of joy whenever they would come to visit.
Arthur is survived by his Son, John Cordio; Daughter, Jennifer Zuger; Daughter, Amy Cordio; Daughter, Michelle Cordio and Son-in-law Kobi Braha; Daughter-in-law Michelle Crissey; his Brother, Herbert Bonner; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded, his Son Anthony Cordio and Grandson Arthur Cordio and his siblings, Kaye Cordio, Lucy Cordio, Everett Bonner, Arlene Bonner, Joseph Cordio, Evelyn (Cordio) Schoen and Anthony Cordio.
The family would like to recognize the caregivers during his advanced stages of his illness. He loved them dearly. The love and support provided by them to both Arthur and his family is invaluable and greatly appreciated. A very special Thank you to Jazmin, Josie, Cindy and Teddy.
A graveside service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery, on Saturday, October 19th at 10:30am. The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday between the hours of 5:30 – 7:30pm.
Published in News Times on Oct. 17, 2019