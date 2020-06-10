Arthur Davis Jr.Arthur Davis Jr., 57, of Danbury, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.Arthur was born to Edna B. Thomas and the late Arthur "Joe" Davis, Sr. on May 19, 1963, in Schlater, Leflore County, Mississippi.At the age of 6, Arthur, his mother, and two younger siblings relocated to Danbury, CT, where he was educated in the Danbury School system. Arthur later became a member of the United States National Guard and attended New Bethel Church of God in Christ.In 1980, Arthur met the love of his life, Sally L. McCain, and out of that love came three children, Shareema, Shawn, and Rondell. He worked in various industries until he became ill. He loved his family, his dog, Rocky, and was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. He was an avid reader, loved laughing, playing jokes, music, fishing, and cooking.Arthur was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and father. In addition to his Mother, fiancé and children, he is survived by his brothers, Michael, Sr. and Greg, sisters, Marilyn, Jennifer, Brandi, and Lori, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Homegoing services and interment will be private. Elder Henry N. White, Sr. of New Bethel Church of God in Christ will officiate.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.To view the live stream coverage of Arthur's service kindly watch on Facebook Live. Our Facebook page is Jowdy Kane Funeral Home, Danbury & Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield. Please be certain to "like" our page to be notified of the live broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.