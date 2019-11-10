|
|
Arthur G. Crowell, Jr.
Arthur G. Crowell Jr. died on November 7, 2019. He was the adoring husband of Sarah Mazza Crowell.
Art was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 23, 1936 to Arthur G. Crowell Sr. and Dorothy Carlson Crowell.
Art spent his young childhood living on a farm in Pennsylvania along with his younger brother John.
Summers were spent at their grandparents cottage on Norwich Lake in Massachusetts at "Camp Judy". He often reminisced.
He was a Danbury resident since his teens. He met his future bride at 14 1/2. Told her "I'm going to marry you". The rest is history. Art graduated from the first class of Henry Abbott Technical School as a machinist.
He was predeceased by his daughter Darlene Crowell.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Art is survived by his five children: Deborah Clark (David); Anita Francisco (Arthur); Sue Farrington (Tom); Arthur Allen Crowell and Dan Crowell (Lori Norcia). Art leaves 4 grandchildren, Katrina Amundsen, Brett Herman, Iris and Benjamin Norcia-Crowell. His brother John Crowell and wife, Marie, also survive him.
Art was a 64 year member of the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Danbury, and remained so until his death. He leaves hundreds of spiritual brothers and sisters who loved him for his genuine kindness, jovial personality and humility.
The family would like to express immense gratitude to the staff at Newtown Rehab and Healthcare Center for their loving care of our father over the years. They are like family.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 48 Payne Rd., Danbury CT 06810 at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Published in News Times on Nov. 11, 2019