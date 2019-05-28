Arthur Irving Scribner

Arthur Irving Scribner, died Sunday May 26, 2019 in Waterbury, CT at the age of 86. He was born on March 24, 1933 in Redding, CT to his parents, the late Dorothy Louise Banks Scribner and the late Strong Stanley Scribner. The sixth of ten children, he was named after his two grandfathers, Arthur Scribner and Irving Banks. Arthur moved with his family from Redding to Bridgewater, CT at the age of 8. A graduate of New Milford High School he built a career as a skilled carpenter, cabinet maker, and wood craftsman. In 1955, at the age of 22, he built the home where he raised his family. On May 25, 1974 he married his beloved wife of 45 years, Janet Irene Kaiser Malumphy. He retired to Florida in 1994. Several years ago he returned from Florida to be closer to many of his family and settled in Southbury, CT. He was a longtime member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters 210 in Danbury, a founding member of the Silver Fox Rod and Gun Club in Brookfield, a member of The Brookfield Jaycees, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie in New Milford, and the Loyal Order of Moose in Danbury. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Congregational Church of Brookfield where he served as an usher and deacon.

In addition to his beloved wife of 45 years, Janet Irene Kaiser Scribner of Southbury, he leaves four daughters, Robin L. Marquis of Alpharetta, GA, Leigh A. Hegarty of Cape Carteret, NC, Gay E. O'Hanlon (Michael) of Milton, MA, Tracey A. Colonair (Robert) of Watertown, CT, a son, Honorable David Arthur Scribner (Pamela), Commissioner and former State Representative of Brookfield, two step sons, Roger Malumphy (Barbara) and David Malumphy (Patricia) both of New Milford, CT and a step daughter, Karen A. Malumphy of Pleasant Hill, CA, 20 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. In addition he leaves two brothers, Robert A. Scribner (Linda) of New Milford, and Donald F. Scribner (Denise) of Dunnellon, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Harold Scribner, Raymond Scribner, Alfred Scribner, and Stanley Scribner, and three sisters, Evelyn Hantsch, Jeanette Breault, and Norma D'Anna.

He will be remembered as a gifted, skilled craftsman, and a loving, caring family man, of which he was most proud.

The family will receive friends at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

A service celebrating his life in faith will be held at The Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT with the Reverend Bryn Smallwood-Garcia officiating, will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Interment in Central Cemetery , Brookfield, CT.

Contributions in his memory may be made to The , 5 Brookside Dr., P.O. Box 5022, Wallingford, CT 06492 or The , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854.