The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
For more information about
Arthur O'Neil
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. O'Neil Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur J. O'Neil Jr. Obituary
Arthur J. O'Neil, Jr.
Arthur J. O'Neil, Jr., 89, of New Milford, CT, formerly of Danbury, CT passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. He was the husband of Evelyn Villani O'Neil.
Besides his wife, survivors include his children: Kathleen and Timothy. His grandchildren: Alex, Tommy, Katie and Michael. Several great-grandchildren also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Danbury, CT. Burial to follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours. Kindly omit flowers.
To express condolences on line, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now