|
|
Arthur J. O'Neil, Jr.
Arthur J. O'Neil, Jr., 89, of New Milford, CT, formerly of Danbury, CT passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. He was the husband of Evelyn Villani O'Neil.
Besides his wife, survivors include his children: Kathleen and Timothy. His grandchildren: Alex, Tommy, Katie and Michael. Several great-grandchildren also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Danbury, CT. Burial to follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours. Kindly omit flowers.
To express condolences on line, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2019