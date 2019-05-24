Arthur Raymond Natale

It is with great sorrow we said goodbye to Arthur Raymond Natale on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice, Daytona Beach, FL. Art was 73 years young and is in the loving arms of his parents, Lillian and Sylvester Natale of New Fairfield, CT. and son, Michael Raymond Natale, who preceded him and were waiting on the other side. He was born on 12/07/1945 to Lillian and Arthur French in Danbury, CT. Art served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 - 1970. He graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury, CT. in 1963 and went on to pursue a career and his own business in Plumbing & Heating. Art was an avid fisherman who loved the water and boating. He leaves behind a loving daughter, Jennifer Gray, son-in-law, Charles Gray, two grandsons, Caden and Gaven Gray, residing in Austin, TX, a loving companion of 20 years, Becky Hayes of Daytona Beach, FL, a brother, six sisters and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for June 29, 2019 to honor his life.