The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Banzhaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf Obituary
Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf
A celebration of life for Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT.
Audrey L. Banzhaf passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in New Milford, CT at the age of 83. Floyd R. Banzhaf passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Lakeland, FL at the age of 81.
Audrey is survived by her sons Pastor John Esposito and his wife Tammy of Bethel, CT, Scott Esposito and his late wife Elizabeth of New Milford, CT; grandchildren Nicholas, Johnny, Joseph, Ryan. Audrey was predeceased by her infant daughter Durelle Ann Esposito and granddaughter Sarah Rae Esposito.
Floyd is survived by his son Gregory Banzhaf of Cordell, OK. Floyd was predeceased by his son Preston Banzhaf.
Audrey and Floyd were married in 1973 and were residents of Bethel, CT; both were active in the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and both were members of the Post in Bethel until they retired and moved to Lakeland, FL in 1998.
Any contributions in Audrey and Floyd's memory may be to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, 38 South Street, Bethel, CT 06801.
Arrangements made by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now