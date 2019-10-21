|
Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf
A celebration of life for Audrey and Floyd Banzhaf will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT.
Audrey L. Banzhaf passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in New Milford, CT at the age of 83. Floyd R. Banzhaf passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Lakeland, FL at the age of 81.
Audrey is survived by her sons Pastor John Esposito and his wife Tammy of Bethel, CT, Scott Esposito and his late wife Elizabeth of New Milford, CT; grandchildren Nicholas, Johnny, Joseph, Ryan. Audrey was predeceased by her infant daughter Durelle Ann Esposito and granddaughter Sarah Rae Esposito.
Floyd is survived by his son Gregory Banzhaf of Cordell, OK. Floyd was predeceased by his son Preston Banzhaf.
Audrey and Floyd were married in 1973 and were residents of Bethel, CT; both were active in the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and both were members of the Post in Bethel until they retired and moved to Lakeland, FL in 1998.
Any contributions in Audrey and Floyd's memory may be to the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, 38 South Street, Bethel, CT 06801.
Arrangements made by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019