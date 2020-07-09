1/1
Avis Gelineau
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis Gelineau
Avis Goss (Adkins) Gelineau, age 94 of Bethel, CT, formerly of Southbury CT, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bethel Health Care. She was the widow of Godfrey Gelineau, Sr.
She was born in Jefferson, ME, November 4, 1925, daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Hill) Adkins.
Avis is survived by her sons: Godfrey Gelineau, Jr. of Darien, CT and Ronald Gelineau of Redding, CT: daughters: Marian Quinn of Bethel, CT and Renee Coleman of Monroe, CT: 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Darien, CT. There are no calling hours. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times & Stamford Advocate on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved