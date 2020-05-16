Barbara Ann Camlek
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Camlek
Barbara Ann (Werner) Camlek, age 78, of Bethel, CT passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her devoted family by her side. She was the wife of Roger J. Camlek.
She was born in Jamaica, NY, May 17, 1941, daughter of the late Max and Bridie (Finnegan) Werner.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her twin sister, Ann King; daughter, Patricia Moriarty (John); sons Jim Camlek (Marylou Berg) and Dennis Camlek; grandchildren, Jack & Bridie Moriarty, and Oliver & Alice Camlek.
She attended both Immaculate Conception and Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, NY. Barbara began her secretarial career along with her sister at the American Seating Company and was eventually blessed with motherhood in 1964. She took great pleasure in raising her children for eighteen wonderful years. Upon returning to the work force, she ascended to the position of executive secretary to the vice president of Praxair, Inc.
Barbara enjoyed travelling with family and friends to Bermuda, Ireland, throughout the United States and various Caribbean cruise destinations. She was an avid reader and took great pleasure in preparing holiday meals for her family. Barbara took enormous pride in collecting lifelong friends from Queens, Holbrook, Bethel and Fort Myers. While she relished spending time with her family, her crowning achievement was being "Grandma".
Due to the current climate, the family was unable to arrange for the beautiful funeral that Barbara deserved. Her immediate family laid her to rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery. They plan to have an inclusive celebration at a later date. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barbara's favorite local charity the Scotty Fund at scottyfund.org/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved