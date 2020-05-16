Barbara Ann Camlek
Barbara Ann (Werner) Camlek, age 78, of Bethel, CT passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her devoted family by her side. She was the wife of Roger J. Camlek.
She was born in Jamaica, NY, May 17, 1941, daughter of the late Max and Bridie (Finnegan) Werner.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her twin sister, Ann King; daughter, Patricia Moriarty (John); sons Jim Camlek (Marylou Berg) and Dennis Camlek; grandchildren, Jack & Bridie Moriarty, and Oliver & Alice Camlek.
She attended both Immaculate Conception and Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, NY. Barbara began her secretarial career along with her sister at the American Seating Company and was eventually blessed with motherhood in 1964. She took great pleasure in raising her children for eighteen wonderful years. Upon returning to the work force, she ascended to the position of executive secretary to the vice president of Praxair, Inc.
Barbara enjoyed travelling with family and friends to Bermuda, Ireland, throughout the United States and various Caribbean cruise destinations. She was an avid reader and took great pleasure in preparing holiday meals for her family. Barbara took enormous pride in collecting lifelong friends from Queens, Holbrook, Bethel and Fort Myers. While she relished spending time with her family, her crowning achievement was being "Grandma".
Due to the current climate, the family was unable to arrange for the beautiful funeral that Barbara deserved. Her immediate family laid her to rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery. They plan to have an inclusive celebration at a later date. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barbara's favorite local charity the Scotty Fund at scottyfund.org/donate
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.