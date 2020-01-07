|
Barbara Ann O'Shaughnessy
Barbara Ann (Tryka) O'Shaughnessy, 78, of Danbury, wife of John W. O'Shaughnessey, died at her home on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. O'Shaughnessy's memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliate Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020