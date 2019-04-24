Barbara Ann Parker Jones

March 24, 1961 - April 21, 2019 Barbara Ann Parker Jones, 58, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Laurel, Mississippi to the late Warner Dock and Flossie Deane Allen Parker on March 24, 1961. Barbara served honorably in the United States Army as a Sargent. Barbara was a true philanthropist at heart, always availing her time, talents, and treasures to the work at the Wooster School in Danbury, CT; her beloved youth of the Young Peoples Division of the Women's Missionary Society; and was a longtime dedicated member of Saint James A.M.E. Church in Danbury, CT. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, T.R. Jones; sons, T. Randell Jones and Trevor Roman Jones; brothers, Warner Dock Parker, Vincent Allen (Kimberly) Parker, and Algene Parker; and a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Saint James A.M.E. Church, 45 William St., Danbury, CT 06810. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Heidelberg, MS. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511.