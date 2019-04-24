The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Parker Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann Parker Jones Obituary
Barbara Ann Parker Jones
March 24, 1961 - April 21, 2019 Barbara Ann Parker Jones, 58, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Laurel, Mississippi to the late Warner Dock and Flossie Deane Allen Parker on March 24, 1961. Barbara served honorably in the United States Army as a Sargent. Barbara was a true philanthropist at heart, always availing her time, talents, and treasures to the work at the Wooster School in Danbury, CT; her beloved youth of the Young Peoples Division of the Women's Missionary Society; and was a longtime dedicated member of Saint James A.M.E. Church in Danbury, CT. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, T.R. Jones; sons, T. Randell Jones and Trevor Roman Jones; brothers, Warner Dock Parker, Vincent Allen (Kimberly) Parker, and Algene Parker; and a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Saint James A.M.E. Church, 45 William St., Danbury, CT 06810. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 Noon. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Heidelberg, MS. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort to the Jones family, please visit, www.hkhfuneraslervices.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now