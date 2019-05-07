Barbara Susan Donahue

Barbara Susan Donahue, age 68, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Born July 7, 1950 to James and Ann Politi in Mount Vernon.

She spent most of her adult life in the medical field. She started as an EMT in NY and worked at Danbury Hospital as a respiratory therapist for almost 40 years. She is remembered as someone with a generous and kind heart. Her love of her children brought her the most joy in her life. She was a mother figure to many of her co-workers and her funny attitude and friendly disposition made her memorable and precious to many people.

She was married for 37 years to her beloved husband Thomas until his passing in 2017. She is survived by her children, Brian and Kerri. Her brother James and sister Pat, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation online at https://cjdfoundation.org/ and help us fight this rare and terrible disease.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.

To leave a condolence or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com Published in News Times on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary