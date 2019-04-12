Barbara Ellen Sipe Joray

NORTHFIELD - On April 9th, 2019 the Lord called home an angel when Barbara Ellen Sipe Joray, 71, went to be with our Heavenly Father. She was born in Danbury, May 5, 1947, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Stieber) Sipe.

A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, she was a housewife and business partner to her husband, a gardener, painter, avid reader, wonderful mother, and perhaps the kindest, most caring person we ever had the pleasure to know. She will be deeply missed by any and all who got to know her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Thomas; three children, Susan Joray of Northfield, John Joray (Cassandra) of Counce, Tennessee and Laura Campanelli (Marc) of Litchfield. She also leaves her grandchildren Samuel Campanelli, Kayla Campanelli, Bella Campanelli, Christian Barrett, and Ivey Modeen.

She also leaves behind her sisters, Linda Dawson and her son Edward Dawson and Audrey Dawson and her husband Irwin, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be Monday, April 15 at 1:00 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 505 South Main Street in Thomaston.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Kendra and the VNA Northwest Hospice Team for their help and compassion in her final days. Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary