|
|
Barbara Geen
Barbara Baur Geen, 91, of Lexington, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, peacefully at her home following a long illness. She was born January 13, 1928 in Danbury, Connecticut, daughter of the late Edward Walter Baur and Ersilia Young Baur.
Mrs. Geen was a graduate of the Danbury High School class of 1945, and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, CT in 1949. Mrs. Geen then taught English at the Main Street School in Danbury through 1956. Barbara married the love of her life, Arthur A. Geen, DDS, in May 1955. She was a member of the Junior Service League of Danbury and a Reach to Recovery Volunteer for the . She was a lifelong artist and studied evenings toward a Masters of Fine Arts degree. In addition to teaching Arts and Crafts at Green Knoll Day Camp for many summers, she later volunteered teaching the same at St. Mary's Elementary School in Bethel, CT, and then at DATAHR in Brookfield, CT. In 1977, she returned to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Danbury Hospital until her retirement. The Geens retired to Lexington in 1994. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lexington. Barbara and Art enjoyed their annual vacations on the three-masted schooner: The Victory Chimes along the coast of Maine, and summers at the beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Barbara's passions included art, music, the ocean, and cooking for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Geen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur Aloysius Geen, and her son, Paul Edward Geen.
She is survived by her son, Brian Arthur Geenbaur, of Ormond Beach, FL; two daughters, Annette G. Jones and husband, Butch, of Lexington, VA and LauraJane Baur and partner Christopher Carpenter, of CO; twelve grandchildren, Joshua James Jones, Rebecca Lee Richard, Angela Marie Wheeler, Kimberly Annette Steele, Lindsey Barbara Jones, Sarahjane Geen, Michael Paul Geen, Adam Matthew Geen, Wendy Olympia Wilson, Carlene Joyce Wilson, Luke Lauris Wilson, Hayley Baird Wilson; two great-grandsons, Thomas Gordon Jones and Malikai Ezekiel Jones, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Charlotte Sheely; first cousins, Pat Weeden, Nikki Chuvala, Edward Crotty, and MaryAnn LaCava and numerous other cousins; one sister-in-law, Betty Anne Mitchell; one nephew Michael Arthur Mitchell, one niece Kelly Anne McDonnell; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Father Joseph D'Aurora will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lexington, VA on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. with burial following immediately at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista, VA. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on January 13, 2020 in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home, Buena Vista, VA.
Published in News Times on Sept. 5, 2019