Barbara J. Ruiz
Barbara J. Ruiz, 97, of Danbury, CT on Jan. 18, 2020. Wife of the late Rolando R. Ruiz, MD and the mother of Rolando G. Ruiz, MD of Scottsdale, AZ.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. James Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 10am-11am on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. James Church.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The News-Times. Go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in News Times on Jan. 20, 2020