Barbara L. Clouser
Barbara Lynn Clouser, most recently from Danbury, CT passed away on May 4th, 2020.
She was born in Texas on August 26th, 1934. She was the bride of the late Ronald Arlington Clouser.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Karla; Stacy; Karen and her husband, Keith O'Marra. Her grandchildren: Michele, Alexandra and Buddy also survive.
Barbara was a teacher in Texas and Florida before moving to Connecticut to raise her family. She spent the last chapter of her life living at Palace View in Danbury. She loved her family, the ocean, the full moon, those awful black- eyed peas and those outstanding Fritos. She taught us how to read, how to learn, how to love.
She will forever be in our hearts. We love you Mom.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to D.A.W.S. (Danbury Animal Welfare Society), 147 Grassy Plain St., Bethel, CT 06801 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.