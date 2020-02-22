|
Barbara D. LaBree
Barbara Diehl LaBree, age 86 of West Redding, CT passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Maplewood of Stony Hill, Bethel surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Raymond E. LaBree whom she wed on April 13, 1963. They spent 56 amazing years together in marriage raising their three children.
She was born in Sunbury, PA, January 24, 1934, daughter of the late Robert E. Diehl, Sr. and Helen (Shipman) Diehl. Barbara spent most of her adult life educating and mentoring many individuals during her years at Joel Barlow High School. Prior to moving to CT, she was a teacher in Thomas River, NJ where she ultimately met her beloved husband, Raymond. She was the most kind and compassionate person that always was happy to see you and never wanted you to leave. Barbara was a wonderful, caring mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a strong, independent woman who worked hard and never gave up, right to the end.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Shepard LaBree and his wife Amy of Bethel, CT; daughters: Julie Fenton and her husband Scott of Clearfield, PA, Jean Giardino and her husband Lloyd of Brookfield, CT; brothers: Robert Diehl, Jr. and John Diehl; sister: Bonnie Hendricks; and 5 grandchildren: Gavin, Dylan, Jenna, Christopher and Bennett. She was preceded in death by her brother William Diehl.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The funeral will be held at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Redding Ridge Cemetery, Redding, CT.
Published in News Times on Feb. 23, 2020