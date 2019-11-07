The News-Times Obituaries
Barbara Marantz


1928 - 2019
Barbara Marantz Obituary
Barbara E. Marantz
West Redding, CT – Barbara E. (Polan) Marantz, age 91, of West Redding, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Theodore L. Marantz.
Mrs. Marantz was born May 7, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York daughter of the late Sam and Lily Polan. She received her PhD in Psychology and was retired after working as a Professor at Empire State College. She loved reading, New York Times crossword puzzles, knitting and cooking.
Mrs. Marantz is survived by her son: Thomas Marantz and his wife Gwen Agna of Northampton, MA, her daughter: Susan Marantz of New York City, NY, her granddaughters: Katherine Marantz and Eleanor Marantz, her great-granddaughter: Esme Fielder Smith-Marantz and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister: Joan Trachtman.
Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, CT is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019
