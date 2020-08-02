Barbara M. Scalzo
May 6, 1940 - June 12, 2020Barbara M. Scalzo, 80, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2020. She was born on May 6,1940 to the late David J. and Catherine (Martin) Campbell of Brooklyn, NY. In 1953 her family moved to Danbury, CT. Barbara graduated from Danbury High School in 1958 and married Michael Angelo Scalzo of Danbury, CT on November 8, 1958. She worked as a para professional in the Danbury school system for over 40 years and loved working with children. Her retirement in the early 2000's enabled Barbara to move to The Villages, FL fulfilling her lifelong dream of living in Florida. She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael A. Scalzo. Barbara is survived by her three daughters: Elizabeth and her husband Robert Capri of New Fairfield; Jacqueline Tyrell of Danbury CT; Barbara and her husband Robert Booth of Bethel CT; her grandchildren Kirsten and Eric Knudsen, Michael and Jayson Capri, Jeffrey Tyrell Jr, Jennifer Messina, Jessica Gelderman, Christine Murphy, Robert and Arthur Booth; along with her five great-grandchildren; Her siblings; Catherine Campbell and her husband John of FL; David J. Campbell and his wife Jill of NC; Jerome M Campbell and his wife Cindy of PA; Susan Domitrovic and her husband Goran of CA; and Judith Campbell of CA; Her six nieces and nephews; As well as her devoted King Charles Cavalier Charlie Brown. Barbara was a proud member of the Largo Ladies, The King Charles Cavalier Club and Operation Shoebox. She will be dearly missed by her loving friends of The Villages, FL and her lifelong friends from Connecticut. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday August 28, 2020 at St. Peter's Cemetery, 71 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, CT 06810 at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
