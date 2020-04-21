|
Barbara Stahl Humphreys
Barbara Stahl Humphreys of Durham, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. She had lived in Massachusetts for nearly a decade, but called Kent, Connecticut home for over forty years before leaving to be closer to family. A memorial service in celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Barbara was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on November 23rd, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Jake and Esther Stahl of Port Chester, New York. She was predeceased by one brother, Jon Stahl.
Barbara attended Port Chester High School and graduated from Middlebury College in 1955. Her experience at Middlebury gave her a great love for that special part of Vermont, and she often returned with family throughout the years.
After Middlebury, "Barb" attended Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. After "Katie Gibbs", she moved to Boston to pursue a career. She worked at Harvard University in the Office of the Dean of Faculty of the College of Arts and Sciences. She met many great dignitaries while there, and each night after work she "braved" the walk past the Mummy Exhibit at the Peabody Museum.
In Boston, Barb was introduced to Michael "Brud" Humphreys through mutual friends. Brud was a French teacher by day and tennis player and coach by night at Belmont Hill School.
They were married soon after and moved to Burlington, Vermont where they started their family. They moved to Kent, Connecticut where they raised their two sons and became members of the town and Kent School communities.
Barb was active in the community and at the school. She was a board member at the Kent Public Library, an assistant at the St. Andrew's Nursery School, as well as a Vestry member and Sunday school teacher at St. Andrew's Church. Barb was also the assistant to the Athletic Director and the Associate Editor of the Kent Quarterly at Kent School.
Barb is survived by her husband Michael "Brud" Humphreys of 63 years. She leaves behind Jon Humphreys of Barrington, New Hampshire and his wife, Tasha; Todd Humphreys of Franklin, Massachusetts and his wife, Liz; six grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Kristen, Leigha, Anna, and Ellie, and a great-grandson, Jaxson. She loved her family above all else and unconditionally.
She made this world a brighter place and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She'll reside in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a local food bank to help those in need.
Published in News Times on Apr. 22, 2020