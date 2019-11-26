|
Barbara S. Stevens
Barbara S. (Mergler) Stevens, 78, of Stamford formerly of Danbury, wife of the late James A. Stevens, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a brief illness.
Barbara was born in Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Edwin and Winifred (Orrange) Mergler and was raised in Kenmore, NY where she attended local Catholic schools and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's all-girl Catholic High School.
Initially a dental hygienist with the U.S. Veterans Administration, Barbara later became an educator of the Montessori Method.
A resident of Danbury since 1975, she was a teacher at the former Anderson Montessori School and the Hudson Country Montessori School both of Danbury. She was affectionately known as "Miss Barbara" by her fellow teachers and all of the children whose lives she touched.
When a Danbury resident, Barbara was an active member of St. Peter Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and taught religious education. During her years in Stamford, Barbara was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit where she was active in parish life. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at her parish and at The Villa at Stamford (the former Smith House), was a member of the Women's Guild, and helped with counting charitable collections at the church. Part of her joy and dedication in service to her church community was caring for the Altar and Mass linens. She was also a member of the Walking With Purpose Bible Study Group and participated in other charitable activities including her knitting of Prayer Shawls. Barbara loved her Catholic faith and her Church.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, canoeing, hiking, gardening, bird watching, participating in an exercise group and travel. Barbara also enjoyed baking and cooking and the time shared with her family; most especially her grandchildren.
Barbara's greatest joy was being a loving mom and grandma. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Stevens Raymond and her husband Edwin of Danbury, her daughter Brenda Stevens Orr and her husband Thomas of Danbury and her son Timothy Stevens and his wife Erin of Stamford; two brothers, Joseph Mergler and his wife Marilyn of Davenport, FL and Michael Mergler and his wife Chris of Tonawanda, NY; six grandchildren, Christopher Stevens of Austin, TX, Joel Orr and Sarah Orr of Danbury, and Danny Stevens, Emily Stevens and Liam Stevens of Stamford, as well as several nieces and nephews. Her entire family will miss her beautiful smile, her loving and gentle personality, her thoughtfulness and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Maryknoll Missions, Maryknoll, NY (www.maryknollsociety.org).
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019