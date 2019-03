Barbara Tarrant

Barbara Tarrant, 83, of Bethel, longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Tarrant.

Mrs. Tarrant was born on September 15, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY; a daughter of the late Bernard and Rose (Sackman) Bilsky. She attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY and graduated with a Master's degree in Business.

Mrs. Tarrant resided most recently in Bethel after living in New Canaan for 22 years and in Stamford prior. She was active in the local Stamford and New Canaan Communities: she was a mentor at Norwalk Community College; a member of Women in Management (WIM) and a member of the American Institute of Wine and Food. She worked for many years in Human Resources for Mechanics and Farmers Bank in Bridgeport and was involved in her family business, Tabar Inc. prior to retirement.

Mrs. Tarrant is survived by her sons: Gary Schloss and his wife, Kim and Jeffrey Schloss and his wife, Annette as well as a step daughter, Kathleen Lang and her husband, Donald. In addition, Mrs. Tarrant is survived by seven grandchildren: Alison Schloss, Emily Grace, Alyssa, Newton, Alexandra, Brittany and Tyler Miller as well as a sister, Sandy Fierstein and her husband, Frank.

Funeral services and interment will be private.