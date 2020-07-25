Barbara Towey
Barbara Ruth Anderson Towey (78) left this life on Sunday, July 19th. She was born New Haven, CT on February 12th, 1942 to Ruth and Rolf Anderson. The child of an artist and an LPN, she grew up in Short Beach, CT. A mother, a wife, a world traveler, and athlete, an artist, an adventurer and so much more. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Neysa Towey Anderson, her son and daughter-in-law Christopher Michael and Devon Towey, her brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Lorraine Anderson, her grandchildren Nicholas, Shelby and Andrew Cucolo, Amanda and Christopher Towey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Amanda Bridget Towey and her brother Roger Anderson. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial available at www.brettfuneralhome.net
