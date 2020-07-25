1/1
Barbara Towey
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Towey
Barbara Ruth Anderson Towey (78) left this life on Sunday, July 19th. She was born New Haven, CT on February 12th, 1942 to Ruth and Rolf Anderson. The child of an artist and an LPN, she grew up in Short Beach, CT. A mother, a wife, a world traveler, and athlete, an artist, an adventurer and so much more. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Neysa Towey Anderson, her son and daughter-in-law Christopher Michael and Devon Towey, her brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Lorraine Anderson, her grandchildren Nicholas, Shelby and Andrew Cucolo, Amanda and Christopher Towey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Amanda Bridget Towey and her brother Roger Anderson. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial available at www.brettfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved