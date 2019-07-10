Barbara Tryonoviech

Barbara Elizabeth (Cass) Tryonoviech, 90, of Sherman, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at New Milford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Andrew Tryonoviech.

Mrs. Tryonoviech was born in Sherman, CT, December 9, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Beatty) Cass. She was the youngest of eight children.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Carollo and her husband Charles of Sherman, CT and Crysal Angelovich of New Milford; 9 grandchildren, Beverly Barney, Brenda Keck, Michelle Angelovich, Ashley Angelovich, Peggy Tryonoviech, Charles Carollo III, Danielle O'Rourke, Andrew Carollo and Jennifer Benedict; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son David Sheldon, a daughter Andrea Tucci and grandson David Sheldon.

Mrs. Tryonoviech enjoyed doing things with her sister in law Mildred, including vacationing, shopping, bingo and dining out. She loved her home and her plants. She was a "rock" for everyone and even at 90 years of age enjoyed being on facebook.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Gaylordsville, New Milford, CT.

Friends may call at the Lillis Funeral Home on Friday, July 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Published in News Times on July 11, 2019