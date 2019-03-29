Barbara Valinaggi

Barbara Valinaggi of Sandy Hook, CT peacefully went to heaven at the age of 93 on March 26, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on November 20, 1925 in Laskowa, Poland. While in Germany, Barbara met Domenic, the love of her life, and they married on April 7, 1946. When the war ended they made their home in Connecticut where they raised their four children.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Domenic. Barbara is survived by her four children: Suzan and Douglas Picotte of Henderson, NC; Richard and Debbie Vallinaggi of New Milford, CT; Cathy and Victor Alves of Danbury, CT; and Sandy and Gary Doski of Sandy Hook, CT. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

The family would like to thank Robin Zigray for the wonderful care she gave to our mother.

Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 26 Chestnut Land Rd., New Milford, CT. The burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford following the service.

Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 8 Dodd Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2019